Mexico awards Ichalkil, Pokoch fields to U.S.-led consortium
September 30, 2015

Mexico awards Ichalkil, Pokoch fields to U.S.-led consortium

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Ichalkil and Pokoch fields on Wednesday to U.S. firm Fieldwood Energy in consortium with Mexico’s Petrobal, part of a series of oil auctions aimed at helping reverse a slide in crude output.

The consortium won the development rights by offering the government 74 percent of pre-tax profits, but additional taxes and a basic royalty will still apply.

The shallow water Ichalkil and Pokoch fields, located along the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and grouped together as contractual Area 4 in the auction, feature 539 million barrels in remaining oil resources and span 22 square miles (58 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico’s so-called Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)

