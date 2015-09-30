Mexico says gov't take in latest oil contracts between 90 and 82 pct

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said the government take in three oil production-sharing contracts to exploit fields in the southern Gulf of Mexico awarded in an auction on Wednesday would vary between 82 percent and 90 percent of total profits.

Italy’s Eni SpA won the contract for the Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields, while a consortium led by U.S.-based Fieldwood Energy Llc secured the Ichalkil and Pokoch fields.

A team fronted by Argentina’s Pan American Energy won the bidding in the contract for the Hokchi field.

The first contract, won by Eni, would yield a government take of 90 percent; the second 82 percent; and the last 84 percent, Deputy Finance Minister Miguel Messmacher told a news conference.

The government take is calculated on the basis of several taxes and a variable royalty that applies to all contracts. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Dave Graham and Jonathan Oatis)