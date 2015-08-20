FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico "very unlikely" to reopen $1.1 bln oil hedge program - source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico "very unlikely" to reopen $1.1 bln oil hedge program - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexico is “very unlikely” to reopen a newly-completed $1.1 billion dollar oil hedging program, the vast majority of which centered on Maya crude, a source close to the operation said on Wednesday.

Mexico has guaranteed it will get at least $49 a barrel for about half of its exported crude in 2016, the finance ministry said earlier on Wednesday. The source said counterparties for the hedging included Barclays and JP Morgan. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.