Mexico "very unlikely" to reopen $1.1 bln oil hedge program - source

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexico is “very unlikely” to reopen a newly-completed $1.1 billion dollar oil hedging program, the vast majority of which centered on Maya crude, a source close to the operation said on Wednesday.

Mexico has guaranteed it will get at least $49 a barrel for about half of its exported crude in 2016, the finance ministry said earlier on Wednesday. The source said counterparties for the hedging included Barclays and JP Morgan. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)