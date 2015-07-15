Mexico says no winning bid in fourth block of offshore oil tender

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator said on Wednesday it received no winning bid in the fourth block of its initial offshore oil and gas tender, one of more than a dozen oil fields up for auction as part of a historic sector opening by the government.

The production-sharing contract on offer covering the shallow water block along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico received no bids above the minimum 40 percent of pre-tax profits required by the government. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)