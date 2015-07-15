FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says no bids on ninth block of offshore oil tender
July 15, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico says no bids on ninth block of offshore oil tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator said on Wednesday it received no bids on the ninth block of its initial offshore oil and gas tender, one of 14 oil fields up for auction as part of a historic sector opening by the government.

The production-sharing contract on offer covering the shallow water block along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico received no bids above the minimum 40 percent of pre-tax profits required by the government. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)

