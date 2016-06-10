FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex says Trion field approved as first farm out
June 10, 2016

Mexico's Pemex says Trion field approved as first farm out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - The board of Mexican state oil company Pemex has authorized the process of launching the first so-called farm out as part of the opening of the local oil and gas industry, chief executive Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya said on Friday.

The planned tie-up will be in the Trion field in the Perdido area near the U.S. border, he told a news conference. It was likely that the operating company would not be Pemex, he added.

Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said the contract for the deep water farm out would be a license. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

