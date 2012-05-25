UPDATE 1-Mexico's oil exports fall in April, production steady

* Exports fall in April vs. March

* Oil output holds steady in the month at 2.54 mln bpd

May 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil exports fell in April compared to a month earlier, following a trend of lower shipments from the world’s No. 7 oil producer, state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday.

The country exported 1.243 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil last month, down from 1.284 million bpd in March. Exports so far this year have averaged lower than last year and 2010, according to Pemex statistics.

Pemex exports its crude mostly to the United States for refining due to a lack of local capacity.

Mexico then imports around 40 percent of its gasoline needs from U.S. refineries on the Gulf coast.

A Pemex spokesman said local refining was up in April, leading to a drop in the volume of exports.

Oil production last month held virtually steady at 2.54 million bpd compared to 2.55 million bpd produced in March.

Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget so any fall in output can put a strain on government finances.

But the state-owned oil monopoly has managed to stabilize production since 2009, slowing the natural rate of decline at its largest, aging fields. Oil output peaked in 2004 at around 3.4 million bpd.

The company has struggled to replace lost production with new exploration projects and is hoping incentive-based oil contracts - approved in a 2008 oil reform - will help attract more private investment to the sector.

So far one round of mature fields have been awarded with another planned for later this year.

Major oil companies are eyeing prospects of more lucrative deep water deals in the Gulf of Mexico that are not likely to be unveiled until after a July 1 presidential election.