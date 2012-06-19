Mexico's Pemex declares auction null for one oil field area

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex said no companies bid for the Atun area of mature oil fields up for auction on Tuesday, putting a damper on the country’s efforts to attract more investment in its oil industry.

The contracts for 22 fields in six areas in northern Mexico -- Atun, Altamira, Arenque, Panuco, San Andres and Tierra Blanca -- were up for bid by Pemex, which is hoping private companies can help increase oil production by around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The Atun area in shallow waters off the coast of Veracruz state has already been tapped by Pemex but is currently not producing any oil.