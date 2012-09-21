FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico oil exports up nearly 20 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex exported 1.347 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August, up 19.9 percent compared with the 1.123 million bpd shipped in July, the company said on Friday.

August’s oil production was up slightly, averaging 2.55 million bpd, compared with 2.523 million in July, Pemex said.

Pemex said August’s crude production was the highest level so far this year.

Mexico, the world’s No. 7 oil producer, relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of its federal government budget.

Boosting oil output is critical after Mexico lost nearly a quarter of its capacity between 2004 and 2009 due to the rapid aging of its largest oil fields and a lack of investment in exploration for new deposits.

If Pemex cannot find and exploit new discoveries, Mexico risks becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.

In a bid launched last year to lure more private investment into the country’s oil sector, the Mexican government has allowed private companies to operate - but not own - several oil fields scattered around the country.

