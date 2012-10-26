UPDATE 1-Mexican Pemex's crude oil production flat in Sept

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex produced 2.549 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in September, barely changed from 2.550 million bpd in August, the company said on Friday.

Mexico, the world’s seventh largest oil producer, has seen output stabilize at approximately 2.5 million bpd over the last several years, down from peak production of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

The Mexican government relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.

Boosting oil output is critical after Mexico lost nearly a quarter of its capacity between 2004-2009 due to the rapid aging of its largest oil fields and a lack of investment in exploration for new deposits.

If Pemex cannot find and exploit new discoveries, Mexico risks becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.

In a bid to shake up the country’s oil sector, the Mexican government last year started allowing private companies to operate - but not own - several oil fields scattered around the country.

Pemex has said the next set of private operating contracts covering six blocks in the country’s Chicontepec basin, home to about 40 percent of Mexico’s total crude reserves, will be awarded in July.