FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says storage facility in Veracruz state caught fire
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says storage facility in Veracruz state caught fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said there was a small fire near a fuel storage tank late on Friday at a company facility in Tuxpan, on the coast of Mexico’s eastern Veracruz state.

The fire was put out at approximately 11 p.m. local time on Friday, Pemex said on Sunday.

While local media reported an explosion at the site, Pemex denied that and added there were no injuries or any impact on the facility’s operations.

Government officials said earlier this month that a gas leak caused a blast that killed at least 37 people at Pemex’s headquarters in Mexico City, raising new questions about the company’s safety record.

President Enrique Pena Nieto is currently pushing an overhaul of the country’s energy sector as part of a package of economic reforms aimed at boosting growth in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.