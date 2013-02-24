UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says storage facility in Veracruz state caught fire

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said there was a small fire near a fuel storage tank late on Friday at a company facility in Tuxpan, on the coast of Mexico’s eastern Veracruz state.

The fire was put out at approximately 11 p.m. local time on Friday, Pemex said on Sunday.

While local media reported an explosion at the site, Pemex denied that and added there were no injuries or any impact on the facility’s operations.

Government officials said earlier this month that a gas leak caused a blast that killed at least 37 people at Pemex’s headquarters in Mexico City, raising new questions about the company’s safety record.

President Enrique Pena Nieto is currently pushing an overhaul of the country’s energy sector as part of a package of economic reforms aimed at boosting growth in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.