Mexcio's Pemex produced 2.555 mln bpd of crude in Feb

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex produced 2.555 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in February, the company said on Friday.

Mexico is the world’s No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter to the United States but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

Oil output has fallen by more that a quarter from a 3.4 million bpd peak in 2004 and President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, plans to overhaul the lumbering company by luring more private investment and boosting production.