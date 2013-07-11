FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex says no bids for Pitepec contract in Chicontepec
July 11, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's Pemex says no bids for Pitepec contract in Chicontepec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday the fee-per-barrel contract for the Pitepec block in the country’s onshore Chicontepec basin, the largest block up for graps in the auction, received no bids.

Pitepec holds 1.05 billion barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 89 square miles (230 sq km).

The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country’s fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.

