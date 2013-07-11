Mexico's Pemex says Petrolite wins Soledad contract in Chicontepec

POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex announced on Thursday Petrolite de Mexico won the fee-per-barrel contract for the Soledad block in the country’s onshore Chicontepec basin.

Soledad contains 134 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread across 48 square miles (125 sq km).

The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the country’s fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a 2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and attracting long-term private investment.