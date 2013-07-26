UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex boosts crude production, exports in June

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday it produced 2.52 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in June, the highest output since February, and an increase of 0.4 percent compared with May.

Pemex also said crude exports in June reached an average of 1.09 million bpd, up nearly 6 percent compared with average crude shipments the previous month.

While crude shipments rose in June, the monthly average is the second lowest this year for the company.

Mexico is a top oil exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

Earlier on Friday, Pemex posted its steepest quarterly loss since 2011, hurt by lower crude export prices and a stronger peso, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

In a conference call with analysts, Carlos Morales, head of Pemex’s exploration and production arm, said the company would still be able to reach a goal of lifting production slightly to 2.54 million bpd by the end of the year.