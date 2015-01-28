FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico sees little room to cut oil output as Feb meeting in limbo
January 28, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico sees little room to cut oil output as Feb meeting in limbo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexico does not see much space for top crude producers to cut output in a bid to boost prices and a planned February meeting between Saudi Arabian, Russian, Venezuelan and Mexican officials has not yet been confirmed, Mexico’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell also said that slumping international crude prices could force spending cuts at state-run oil company Pemex and national electricity company CFE, which are studying trimming investment. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

