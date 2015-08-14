FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INTERVIEW-Mexico's Pemex hails crude swap with U.S., expects permit this month
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 14, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

INTERVIEW-Mexico's Pemex hails crude swap with U.S., expects permit this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A historic crude oil swap between the United States and Mexico is “great news” for both countries, and Mexican national oil company Pemex expects the permit by the end of this month, the head of Pemex’s commercial arm said on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the Obama administration will allow limited sales of U.S. crude to Mexico for the first time, marking another milestone in loosening a contentious ban on exporting domestic oil. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.