Mexico's Pemex to import conventional light U.S. crude
#Company News
October 28, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex to import conventional light U.S. crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex will receive U.S. conventional light crudes as part of an oil swap deal and it will keep delivering mostly heavy Maya to U.S. refining companies involved, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The first cargoes of U.S. crude are expected to arrive in Mexico during November. Later shipments could carry U.S. shale crudes as well, if Pemex decides so, the spokesman said.

A license granted by the U.S. Department of Commerce to Pemex allows the firm to choose from a long list of crudes including West Texas Intermediate (WTI), West Texas Sour (WTS), Mars, Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) and shale crudes Bakken and Eagle Ford, which have 38-45 API degrees of density and low sulfur content. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Marianna Parraga and Liz Hampton)

