#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets December Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its December term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers,
the company said on Thursday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for customers in the United States, Europe and Asia:
    
       
   DESTINATION       NOV CONSTANT      DEC CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
  UNITED STATES                              
 Maya crude              -3.10             -3.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.45             -0.45
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.15             +2.05
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           +2.25             +1.80
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -6.15             -5.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.05             -3.05
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.50             -2.05
                                             
       ASIA                                  
 Maya crude             -12.35            -11.85
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -4.65             -4.35
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  


 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

