FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Table-Mexico sets Jan Maya price for international buyers
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Table-Mexico sets Jan Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its January term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to international customers in the
United States, Europe and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the United States, Europe and Asia:
    
       
   DESTINATION       DEC CONSTANT      JAN CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
  UNITED STATES                              
 Maya crude              -3.20             -2.85
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.45             -1.90
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.05             +0.50
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           +1.80             -0.10
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -5.65             -5.15
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.05             -3.55
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.05             -3.25
                                             
       ASIA                                  
 Maya crude             -11.85            -11.95
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -4.35             -4.60
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  


 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.