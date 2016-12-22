MEXICO CITY Dec 22 Mexico will delay until June
19 the announcement of winners for the next phase of its oil and
gas sector opening to allow more companies to take part and to
incorporate modifications suggested by industry, the Finance
Ministry said on Thursday.
"The adjustments meet Mexico's interest to guarantee greater
involvement of companies in this auction," the ministry said in
a statement. "The adjustments also include the recommendations
of industry aimed at increasing competition and investment."
Mexico had planned to announce the winners of the first
phase of the so-called Round Two tender, which includes 15
shallow water areas in the Gulf of Mexico, on March 22.
Earlier this month, Mexico auctioned off various deep water
oil fields to investors from around the world, part of its drive
to bring private sector capital into the industry.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Bill Trott)