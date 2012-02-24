UPDATE 1-Mexico oil production, exports fall Jan vs Dec

* Jan production 2.518 mln bpd vs Dec 2,557 mln-Pemex

* Jan exports 1.191 mln bpd vs Dec 1.282 mln - Pemex

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday oil production slipped in January to its lowest in five months, falling to 2.518 million barrels per day.

In December of last year Mexico’s produced 2.557 million bpd, Pemex said.

The state-run energy company said exports in January dropped to 1.191 million bpd from 1.282 million bpd a the month earlier.

Mexico, the world’s No. 7 oil producer, is a major crude exporter to the United States but has to import around 40 percent of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

The country’s monthly oil output has changed very little since 2009 after Pemex slowed the natural rate of decline at its largest aging fields.

Oil production has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004, crimping government finances since Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.

In January, Pemex announced a new discovery off the coast of the eastern state of Veracruz but said it was still evaluating its potential.

Output at Mexico’s largest oil complex, Ku Maloob Zaap, fell to 837,000 bpd in January compared to 842,000 bpd in December, while the second largest field Cantarell also saw output drop to 402,000 bpd in the first month of 2012, Pemex said.