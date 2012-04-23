RPT-Theft on Mexico fuel pipelines jumps 55 pct -Pemex

* Illegal pipeline taps double in 2011 from previous year

* State oil company falls short of drilling target

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Criminals stole 55 percent more fuel from Mexican pipelines in 2011, as organized crime gangs sought more profits from stolen oil and gas, state oil monopoly Pemex reported.

Last year, the company lost just over 3.35 million barrels of fuel, up from more than 2.16 million barrels stolen in 2010, Pemex said in an annual report given to the lower house of congress and seen by Reuters on Monday.

The state-owned oil giant said criminal groups, many with links to drug cartels looking to diversify their illicit income, are responsible for the thefts that cut into company earnings.

“Organized crime stands out in both the increase in the illegal pipeline taps and the increase in volume stolen,” the report said.

Pemex found 1,324 incidents of pipeline breaches last year, more than double the 631 taps detected in 2010, as thieves become more sophisticated in their techniques, often siphoning oil from a single pipeline in several different places.

The company credits improved surveillance and security for the jump in detections.

The illegal taps, sometimes on dangerous natural gas pipelines, have lead to deadly explosions and fires in the past.

Pemex’s exploration and production arm (PEP) is suing a slew of companies in the United States for selling up to $300 million worth of natural gas condensates stolen from northern Mexico and smuggled across the border.

Included in the claim are oil giants Royal Dutch Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips, which Pemex says unwittingly bought the stolen goods from intermediaries.

Mexico, the world’s No. 7 oil producer has struggled to increased oil output above around 2.55 million bpd per year, with a lack of new discoveries failing to quickly replace output lost from a natural decline at the country’s largest fields.

Pemex fell short of its goal to drill 54 new oil and gas wells in 2011, only completing 33 in the year, the report said, citing mechanical problems at some areas.