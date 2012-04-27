UPDATE 2-Mexico oil production, exports rise in March

(Adds March exports)

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday oil production rose slightly to 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, while exports also increased in the month.

Mexico produced 2.543 million bpd in February.

Exports totaled 1.284 million barrels per day in March, up 4.5 percent from 1.229 million bpd the previous month.

The country’s monthly oil output has changed very little since 2009 after Pemex slowed the natural rate of decline at its largest, aging fields.

Crude output in the world’s No. 7 oil producer has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004, crimping government finances since the country relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.

Pemex said it expects to maintain production around 2.5 million bpd this year. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by David Gregorio)