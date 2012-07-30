Mexico's Pemex to grant offshore Arenque contract in three weeks

* Previous auction failed to award contracts

* Pemex to invite private companies

* Per barrel payment rate to be revised

By Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex plans to directly assign the rights to drill its offshore Arenque oil field to a private contractor sometime in the next three weeks, a senior company official said on Monday.

Last month’s auction of private contracts failed to award the Arenque oil field, located in shallow waters off Tamaulipas state in eastern Mexico, and the largest block up for grabs at the time.

“We are going to invite the companies that participated before and based on the price they offer, we will assign the contract directly,” said Carlos Morales, director of Pemex Exploration and Production, in an interview with Reuters.

Morales added that Pemex will revise the price per barrel it is willing to pay to develop the area; all bids for Arenque made during the June 19 auction were significantly higher than the $7.25 per barrel Pemex had set as its maximum rate.

Four companies - Dragados Offshore de Mexico, Burgos Oil Services, SAIMEXICANA and Petrofac Mexico - placed bids ranging from $10.78 to $24.00 on Arenque last month.

Mexico launched the new incentive-based contracts after Congress passed a 2008 energy reform to lure private capital into the country’s lumbering energy sector.

Boosting oil production from the world’s No. 7 producer is critical after Mexico lost nearly a quarter of its capacity between 2004 and 2009 due to the rapid aging of its largest oil fields and a lack of investment in exploration for new deposits.

Since then, oil output has stabilized at around 2.54 million barrels per day, but a renewed decline is a worrying prospect for the government. Oil revenues fund about a third of the federal budget.

The first contracts for mature fields further south were announced last year and are now in operation.

Morales confirmed that a planned third round of contracts later this year will solicit bids to develop the geologically complicated Chicontepec area, the location of 40 percent of Mexico’s oil reserves.

Morales said Pemex expects to auction off the Chicontepec contracts around November.