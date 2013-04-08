FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Coatzacoalcos oil port closed through Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Coatzacoalcos oil port closed through Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos, one of the country’s three major oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, will be closed through April 9, the country’s communication and transportation ministry said Monday.

The Coatzacoalcos terminal, located in the southeast state of Veracruz, has been shuttered since Saturday due to construction work on an underwater tunnel, the ministry said in a statement.

Almost all of Mexico’s crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.