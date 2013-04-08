Mexico's Coatzacoalcos oil port closed through Tuesday

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos, one of the country’s three major oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, will be closed through April 9, the country’s communication and transportation ministry said Monday.

The Coatzacoalcos terminal, located in the southeast state of Veracruz, has been shuttered since Saturday due to construction work on an underwater tunnel, the ministry said in a statement.

Almost all of Mexico’s crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.