Mexico's crude oil output dips to 18-month low in March

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s average crude oil production in March fell to its lowest level since September 2011, while exports for the month fell nearly 10 percent compared with the previous month, state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday.

Pemex produced 2.516 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in March, down 1.5 percent from February’s output of 2.555 million bpd.

Meanwhile, crude exports in March averaged 1.103 million per day, down 9.6 percent, compared with 1.220 million bpd in shipments last month.

Pemex said earlier this week that it is on track to boost oil output by 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2018, consistent with the company’s goal of ramping up production to 3 million bpd by then.

Mexico is the world’s No. 7 oil producer and a top exporter to the United States, but its energy minister has warned the country could become a net oil importer by the end of this decade if major new oil finds cannot be developed.