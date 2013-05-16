UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex makes another oil find in ultra deep waters

MEXICO CITY, May 16 (Reuters) - Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday it has found “clear indications” of light crude at its ultra-deepwater Maximino well.

The 9,515-foot well makes the third such find in the Perdido Fold Belt, located in Mexican territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

“There are clear indications of the presence of hydrocarbons, but tests to confirm that have not been performed,” said a Pemex spokesman, adding that confirmation could take weeks.

Pemex says there are up to 29 billion barrels of crude equivalent in the Gulf, more than half of Mexico’s potential resources.

The company has said it is interested in contracting private companies to help it tap the deepwater riches, but current legal restrictions prohibit it from engaging in joint ventures or signing production-sharing contracts.

Mexico, the world’s No. 7 oil producer, has seen output drop to around 2.5 million barrels per day from a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004. If it cannot find and exploit new discoveries to replace declining output at its largest, aging fields, the country risks becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has said he will seek a sweeping energy reform aimed at boosting production by loosening restrictions on private capital in the country’s oil industry. The reform proposal is expected by September.