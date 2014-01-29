FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex makes new light crude oil find in deep water Gulf field
January 29, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Pemex makes new light crude oil find in deep water Gulf field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex has found light crude at its deep water Exploratus-1 well in the Perdido Fold Belt in the Gulf of Mexico, a senior company official said in an interview on Wednesday.

Exploratus-1 struck light crude at a depth of approximately 3,600 meters (11,811 feet) below the sea floor, said Carlos Morales, Pemex’s exploration and production chief.

Morales said the company does not yet have an estimate of the total amount of crude associated with the find.

