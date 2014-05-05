Mexico's Pemex says fire extinguished at Ciudad Madero refinery

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national oil company, Pemex, said a fire at its Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Tamaulipas state was extinguished within 30 minutes..

Pemex said in a statement on Monday that the early morning fire, which was reported at a oil pump in the refinery’s coking plant, did not cause any injuries or affect output.

The Ciudad Madero refinery is the smallest of Pemex’s six domestic refineries, with a total crude processing capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)