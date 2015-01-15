FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2015

Mexico says some oil tenders could be delayed due to price slump

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday that the tenders for the exploration and production of shale and other more expensive oil and gas deposits could happen later than planned due to the slump in oil prices.

The tender for Mexico’s first round of contracts under a historic energy sector opening is already underway and includes several packages of fields grouped by type of basin.

Videgaray told Mexican radio that one of the packages, first planned for 2015 and covering so-called non-conventional onshore fields, could be delayed due to falling oil prices. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

