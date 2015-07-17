FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talos Energy to operate contracts its consortium won in Mexico
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Talos Energy to operate contracts its consortium won in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. company Talos Energy LLC, part of a group that won two contracts in an historic Mexican oil auction this week, will carry out production and exploration in the shallow water fields awarded, Mexico’s oil and gas regulator said on Friday.

Houston-based Talos and its consortium partners, Mexico’s Sierra Oil & Gas and Britain’s Premier Oil, were the only winners in the disappointing first phase of the oil and gas tender.

Talos will conduct all the exploration and drilling because of its technical experience and capabilities, National Hydrocarbons Commission President Juan Carlos Zepeda said, and its partners will provide financing.

Mexico only received bids, or proposals that met its requirements, for two of 14 blocks in an auction meant to open up an energy sector that has long been dominated by state-run oil company Pemex.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.