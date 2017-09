MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Contract awards for Mexico’s first-ever deep water oil auction covering ten potentially lucrative blocks are expected to take place on Dec. 5, oil regulator CNH said on Friday, a tender that will test investor interest given a worldwide price slump.

The ten blocks are located in the country’s territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

A formal vote to approve the date is expected to pass by a unanimous vote of CNH commissioners. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)