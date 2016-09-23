FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex says crude output slips, exports up in August
September 23, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Pemex says crude output slips, exports up in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Crude oil production at Mexican state oil firm Pemex dipped in August compared with the previous month, while exports rose, the company said on Friday.

Crude output at Pemex averaged 2.144 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, a decline of 0.6 percent from July, according to figures published on the company's website.

Exports of crude rose by 10 percent to 1.261 million bpd.

Crude output at Pemex, which now faces private sector competition since losing its monopoly in 2013, has dipped steadily since peaking at around 3.4 million bpd in 2004. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
