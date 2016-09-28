MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican state oil firm
Pemex will cut its stake to 40 percent from 45 percent in the
first planned joint venture with private companies to develop
reserves in the Gulf of Mexico's deep waters, the national oil
regulator said on Tuesday.
Global oil majors are widely expected to bid in the December
auction to help Pemex develop the Trion light oil field in the
Perdido Fold Belt, which lies south of Mexico's maritime border
with the United States.
Pemex had proposed changing the bidding terms for the Trion
field, a step that was subsequently approved by the Energy
Ministry. Known as the CNH, the national oil regulator agreed to
modify the terms for the tender on Tuesday evening.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Leslie Adler)