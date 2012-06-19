Mexico's Pemex awards two contracts to drill mature oil fields

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex awarded two contracts to drill mature oil fields after a first auction was declared null, in the second round of bidding to open up the nationalized oil industry to more private investment.

The contracts for 22 fields in six areas in northern Mexico -- Atun, Altamira, Arenque, Panuco, San Andres and Tierra Blanca -- were up for bid by Pemex, which is hoping private companies can help increase oil production by around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The Altamira area was awarded to Cheiron Holdings Limited, while the Panuco area went to a joint bid from oil services company Schlumberger and British drilling firm Petrofac , Pemex said.

Both areas are onshore in the northern state of Tamaulipas and have already been tapped by Pemex and are in decline.