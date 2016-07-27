FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico announces bid terms for first deep water oil joint venture
July 27, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico announces bid terms for first deep water oil joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday announced bid terms for a first-ever joint venture between state-owned oil company Pemex and would-be private partners to develop oil reserves in the Gulf of Mexico's deep waters.

The call for bids to partner with cash-strapped Pemex on the Trion light oil field follows the constitutional energy reform enacted in 2013 which promised to reverse a decade-long slump in crude production. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barrera)

