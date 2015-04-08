FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Table-Mexico's Pemex sets May Maya prices for international buyers
#Market News
April 8, 2015

Table-Mexico's Pemex sets May Maya prices for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its May term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the United States, Europe
and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for Pemex's international buyers:
    
       
   DESTINATION      APRIL CONSTANT     MAY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
  UNITED STATES                              
 Maya crude              -1.20             -1.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +1.05             +1.00
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.15             +2.75
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           +1.25             +1.80
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -6.95             -6.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.70             -2.95
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -3.50             -3.15
                                             
       ASIA                                  
 Maya crude             -10.75            -10.70
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -5.45             -4.75
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  


 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
