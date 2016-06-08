FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Mexico sets July Maya price for Americas, Europe, Far East buyers
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Mexico sets July Maya price for Americas, Europe, Far East buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex
 revised its July term pricing formulas for crude oil
shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and the Far East,
the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       JUNE CONSTANT     JULY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude             - 0.75            - 0.45
                                      
 Isthmus crude          - 1.60            - 0.25
                                      
 Olmeca crude           + 0.35            + 0.35
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude          - 2.10            - 2.10
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude             - 4.60            - 4.05
                                      
 Isthmus crude          - 2.45            - 2.05
                                      
 Olmeca crude           - 1.55            - 1.40
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude             - 10.4            -10.05
                                      
 Isthmus crude          - 2.40            - 2.05
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.