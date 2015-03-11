FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Pemex sets April Maya price for international buyers
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 5:08 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Pemex sets April Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its April term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the United States, Europe
and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the United States, Europe and the Far East:
   DESTINATION      MARCH CONSTANT    APRIL CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -2.95             -1.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.70             +1.05
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +0.65             +2.15
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           -0.55             +1.25
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -7.45             -6.95
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.60             -2.70
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -3.85             -3.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude             -11.95            -10.75
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -7.05             -5.45
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  

 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

