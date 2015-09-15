FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Table-Mexico sets Oct Maya oil price for international buyers
September 15, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Table-Mexico sets Oct Maya oil price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its October term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers,
the company said on Tuesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
to customers in the United States, Europe and Asia:
    
       
   DESTINATION       SEPT CONSTANT     OCT CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
  UNITED STATES                              
 Maya crude              -2.65             -2.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.10             -0.10
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.30             +2.30
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           +2.45             +2.55
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -6.40             -6.05
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.30             -2.75
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.30             -2.50
                                             
       ASIA                                  
 Maya crude             -10.00            -10.45
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.45             -2.75
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

Reporting by David Alire Garcia
