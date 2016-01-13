FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Table-Mexico sets Feb Maya price for Americas, European buyers
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Table-Mexico sets Feb Maya price for Americas, European buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex
 revised its February pricing formulas for crude oil
shipped to customers in the United States, Europe and Asia, the
company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the United States, Europe and Asia:
    
       
   DESTINATION       Jan CONSTANT      Feb CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
  AMERICAS                                   
 Maya crude             - 2.85            - 1.90
                                      
 Isthmus crude          - 1.90            - 2.85
                                      
 Olmeca crude           + 0.50            - 0.10
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude          - 0.10            - 1.25
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude             - 5.15            - 3.80
                                      
 Isthmus crude          - 3.55            - 3.95
                                      
 Olmeca crude           - 3.25            - 3.25
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude             - 11.95           - 11.00
                                      
 Isthmus crude          - 4.60            - 4.00
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.