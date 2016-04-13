FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Table-Mexico sets May Maya price for Americas, Europe, Far East
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Table-Mexico sets May Maya price for Americas, Europe, Far East

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 13 - Mexican state-owned oil company
Pemex revised its May term pricing formulas for crude
oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and the Far
East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION      APRIL CONSTANT     MAY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -2.75             -1.80
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.30             -2.60
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.65             -0.15
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           -2.75             -2.60
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -3.60             -3.60
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.65             -2.95
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.80             -2.05
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude             -10.50            -10.50
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.55             -3.55
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.