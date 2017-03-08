FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets April Maya price for international buyers
March 8, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets April Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its April term pricing formulas for crude
oil shipped to international customers, the company said on
Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and Asia:
    
       
   DESTINATION      MARCH CONSTANT    APRIL CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -4.20             -3.45
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.15             +2.15
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.65             +2.65
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -6.40             -6.15
 Isthmus crude           -2.95             -2.90
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -5.40             -4.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.35             -2.60
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.40             -2.40
                                             
       ASIA                                  
 Maya crude              -9.40             -9.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.75             -2.70
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)

