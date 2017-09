MEXICO CITY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Production at Mexican state oil company Pemex is likely to fall by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to a current round of budget cuts at the firm, chief executive officer Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya said on Monday.

The drop should be reversed at some point, Gonzalez told a news conference, but he did not specify when. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)