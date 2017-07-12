FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newpek-led consortium wins area in Mexico 2.3 oil tender
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
July 12, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 31 minutes ago

Newpek-led consortium wins area in Mexico 2.3 oil tender

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of Newpek, a unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, and Verdad Exploration Mexico, won the second onshore oil and gas area auctioned in the 2.3 round of Mexico's oil and gas tenders on Wednesday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Area 2, located in the northern gas-rich Burgos basin, is believed to contain 5.1 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in total prospective resources spread across some 63 square miles (163 sq km), according to energy ministry data. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

