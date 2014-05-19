FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pemex to export oil to Swiss refinery beginning in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national oil company Pemex plans to launch exports of extra light Olmeca crude to the Cressier refinery in Switzerland beginning in July, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Pemex will send Olmeca crude shipments of between 300,000 and 500,000 barrels each to the Cressier refinery over a six-month period, a Pemex official told Reuters.

The official did not say how many such shipments would be made over the six-month period.

The crude exports to Switzerland are part of Pemex’s strategy of diversifying its export markets away from an increasingly self-sufficient United States, which has for decades been the destination for most of Mexico’s crude oil shipments.

Earlier this year, Pemex announced plans to market more of its crude to buyers in India and Japan, as well as new clients along the U.S. West Coast. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
