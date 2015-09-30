FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico fails to award contract for Xulum oil field
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 30, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico fails to award contract for Xulum oil field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator failed to award on Wednesday the offshore Xulum field in an auction forming part of an opening of the industry aimed at helping the country reverse declining crude output.

The shallow water Xulum field, located along the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and known as contractual Area 3 in the auction, features 539 million barrels in remaining oil resources and spans 23 square miles (59 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico’s so-called Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.