Mexico fails to award contract for Xulum oil field

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator failed to award on Wednesday the offshore Xulum field in an auction forming part of an opening of the industry aimed at helping the country reverse declining crude output.

The shallow water Xulum field, located along the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and known as contractual Area 3 in the auction, features 539 million barrels in remaining oil resources and spans 23 square miles (59 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico’s so-called Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)