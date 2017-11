MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The next tender in Mexico’s Round Three oil auction will offer license contracts for the onshore areas due to be offered, the country’s energy regulator said after voting on an Energy Ministry proposal on Thursday.

The bid terms for the latest Round Three tender, part of a landmark 2013 constitutional energy reform in which private firms can bid to operate oil and gas fields on their own, have yet to be announced. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)