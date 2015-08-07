FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's OMA says ICA unit sells 2.9 pct stake in company
August 7, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico's OMA says ICA unit sells 2.9 pct stake in company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) said on Thursday a unit of construction firm ICA had sold a 2.9 percent stake in the airport operator.

In total, ICA unit Aeroinvest sold 11,581,300 series B shares of OMA, the airport operator said in a statement. OMA’s stock closed down 4.35 percent at 83.62 pesos per share.

At OMA’s closing price on Thursday, the shares sold by Aeroinvest would have been worth some 968.43 million pesos ($59.34 million) according to Reuters data.

$1 = 16.3189 Mexican pesos Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Ken Wills

